Industry welcomes Mansion House short selling and investment research reforms

Following Hunt's Mansion House speech on Monday (10 July), some of the reforms introduced by the Treasury included a change in short-selling rules and how to deal with the clash between UK and US rules on payment for research.

The government and regulators' drive to find ways to re-energise London as a market for the convening of global equity capital has been welcomed by the industry, particularly the adoption of all the recommendations in Rachel Kent's UK Investment Research Review.

The move to permit bundled payment for research and execution services in line with the conclusions of the Investment Research Review means the UK is moving its framework to be compatible with the structure of the US regime.

Trio of reforms including review of short-selling rules welcomed by industry

An Investment Association spokesperson told Investment Week that a "well-functioning" research market is essential in helping investment managers channel capital into companies which will provide long-term returns for their clients.

However, the association noted the decline in research coverage pre-dates MiFID II, and the rebundling of payments is therefore not necessarily a "silver bullet" to increase coverage.

"Any potential regulatory changes should also consider the implications of regulatory divergence between the UK, US and EU and the impact this may have on investors and their clients," the IA said.

Andrew Poole, director at ACA Group, noted that by essentially allowing "rebundling" the hope is that well funded research will reach the hands of investors and encourage them to invest in new companies and sectors.

This also alleviates some potential conflicts with the other side of the Atlantic, as SEC exemptions that had been in place since the introduction of MiFID II expired earlier this month, he noted.

"In miraculous timing, the US House of Representatives passed legislation extending those exemptions for a further six months, tying in nicely with the UK plans," he added.

Sebastian Barling, financial regulation partner at law firm Linklaters, said the industry is likely to welcome a return to "tried and tested" methods of paying for research through the use of commission sharing agreements (CSA).

"This implicitly acknowledges the failure of the previous unbundling approach and will hopefully improve the situation around small-cap research," he added.

Short selling rules review

Following HM Treasury's review of short selling rules in December 2022, the government said in a paper on Tuesday (11 July) that it will replace the current public disclosure regime based on individual net short positions with an aggregated net short position disclosure regime.

Another modification will be to increase the current disclosure threshold for net short position reporting to the Financial Conduct Authority from 0.1% to 0.2%.

The Managed Funds Association, which represents hedge funds, has previously called for the loosening of various regulations on short selling, arguing the current system is overly burdensome.

The MFA's head of global government affairs Jillien Flores said the UK Government's proposed short selling regulation modifications "strengthen the competitiveness of UK capital markets and solidifies its standing as a global financial centre".

"Replacing individual manager public disclosure of short positions with aggregated net short position disclosure will unleash the benefits of short selling, including enhancing market liquidity, promoting price discovery and exposing corporate fraud," she said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with His Majesty's Treasury and other stakeholders as they work to implement the proposed framework."

Having been a vocal player in the debate, the Alternative Investment Management Association also welcomed this news, in addition to the parallel consultation that will also open the possibility of scaling back short selling rules so they no longer apply to sovereign debt and CDS.

James Morris, managing associate for financial regulation at Linklaters, said removing individual public disclosures for net short positions in UK shares and replacing them with aggregate figures is "great news" for investment managers.

"The threat of disclosure created a highly artificial incentive to keep positions just below the 0.5% threshold," he said.

"It is likely the industry will be in favour of the government's plan to remove the requirements around short selling of UK government debt too, since the current rules are really complicated and - as the Treasury itself says - generally of little practical relevance."