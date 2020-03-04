short dated
Artemis' Ennett and Baines gears up for short-dated high yield fund launch
Concentrated portfolio of 75 to 100 positions worldwide
Legg Mason renames global bond fund
To better reflect investment objective
Invesco PowerShares launches European short-dated high yield ETF
PIMCO to manage portfolio
EdenTree IM launches short-dated bond fund
For David Katimbo-Mugwanya and Chris Hiorns
Lyxor launches short-term high yield bond ETF
TER of 0.30%
BNY Mellon launches global short-dated high-yield fund
Managed by Insight Investment