Sajid Javid

PM Johnson set to roll out tax hike for social care reforms - reports

UK

PM Johnson set to roll out tax hike for social care reforms - reports

Will impact 25 million people

clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
What does Javid's resignation mean for UK markets and investors?

Economics

What does Javid's resignation mean for UK markets and investors?

Loose fiscal policy, but more uncertainty

clock 13 February 2020 •
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?

UK

The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?

First Budget following Tories' landslide election win

clock 12 February 2020 •
Chancellor eyeing shake-up of pensions tax relief in Budget - reports

UK

Chancellor eyeing shake-up of pensions tax relief in Budget - reports

AJ Bell says constant speculation 'damaging confidence' in the system

clock 10 February 2020 •
How investors can benefit from infrastructure spending

Specialist

How investors can benefit from infrastructure spending

For investors in the UK infrastructure sector, the outcome of the General Election has provided an element of relief.

clock 28 January 2020 •
Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?

Equities

Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?

'Train is not going off the tracks'

clock 24 January 2020 •
Chancellor to 'usher in decade of renewal' in 11 March Budget

UK

Chancellor to 'usher in decade of renewal' in 11 March Budget

Sajid Javid to 'make good' on election commitments

clock 07 January 2020 •
Carney's successor at BoE expected to be selected in days - reports

People moves

Carney's successor at BoE expected to be selected in days - reports

Three names in the running to succeed governor Mark Carney

clock 16 December 2019 •
Why it is no time for 'quick decisions' amid growing recession expectations

Markets

Why it is no time for 'quick decisions' amid growing recession expectations

Market data is pointing towards a general increase in expectations of a recession in the next 12 to 18 months.

clock 25 September 2019 •
Trustpilot