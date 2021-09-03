Will impact 25 million people
Loose fiscal policy, but more uncertainty
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
AJ Bell says constant speculation 'damaging confidence' in the system
For investors in the UK infrastructure sector, the outcome of the General Election has provided an element of relief.
Sajid Javid to 'make good' on election commitments
Three names in the running to succeed governor Mark Carney
Market data is pointing towards a general increase in expectations of a recession in the next 12 to 18 months.