Royal Bank of Scotland
FTSE 100 dividends set for slowest growth since 2010 - AJ Bell
Increase of 1.8% expected in 2020
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table
Managers rotate back to UK domestics ahead of General Election 'clarity'
Driven by hopes of Brexit resolution
Strongest year of progress for women in senior roles, but FTSE 350 falls behind
New report shows progress
Which funds and sectors performed best in H1?
And which are the laggards?
What is the outlook for FTSE dividends?
Dividend forecasts slide for second quarter in a row
RBS to pay first dividend since financial crisis
2p per ordinary share
Government offloads 7.7% of RBS shares at £2.1bn loss
Reduces stake to 62.4%
UK government set to reduce multi-billion pound stake in RBS - reports
UK govt own 70.5% of RBS
RBS agrees $4.9bn US fine in 'milestone moment'
Will enable government to sell further shares
Bank of England forces banks to hold extra £6bn Brexit buffer
First stress tests where no bank has had to add to capital position
RBS to launch robo-advice service for five million customers
Under NatWest brand
RBS to set aside £400m compensation for small businesses
Wrongdoing under bank's restructuring unit
FTSE 100 jumps nearly 3% as Brexit polls point to shift in sentiment
Financials and housebuilders lead the way
RBS posts Q1 loss as litigation costs bite
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has set aside extra cash to cover litigation costs, helping drive it to a loss in the first quarter.
RBS to net up to $3.7bn from Citizens sale
The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) will net up to $3.7bn from the sale of part of its stake in US retail bank Citizens Financial Group.
Co-operative, RBS and Lloyds fall short in BoE stress tests
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland have fallen short in Bank of England tests to determine their resilience in the event of a new financial crisis, while the Co-operative Bank has been ordered to submit a new capital plan.
Aberdeen's Gilbert: 'Independent Scotland would be a success'
Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, has given the 'yes' vote on Scottish independence a boost after claiming the country can make a great success of going it alone.
RBS shares climb as it confirms London move if 'yes' vote wins
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shares were among the top risers this morning after it confirmed it will move its operations to London should Scotland vote to become independent.
RBS warns independence would 'significantly' impact business
The Royal Bank of Scotland said today its costs would be "significantly" impacted if an upcoming vote on Scottish independence sees the region break away from the rest of the UK.
RBS and Lloyds retreat from London mortgages amid bubble fears
Britain's two state-backed banks have retreated from lending to the London property market since the financial crisis, in a sign of caution amid fears of an inflating housing bubble.
Kames CEO says 'No' vote will not bring respite for businesses in Scotland
Kames Capital's CEO Martin Davis warned the Scottish independence debate will be much closer than anticipated, resulting in wide and long lasting ramifications for the UK and Europe.
S&P: Independent Scotland could face 'Icelandic' banking crisis
Scotland's banking sector could suffer an Icelandic-style crisis if the vote for independence is approved, Standard & Poor's has warned.