RMII

RM Infrastructure Income proposes managed wind-down as Gravis trust merger scrapped

Investment Trusts

RM Infrastructure Income proposes managed wind-down as Gravis trust merger scrapped

'Open' to further merger approaches

clock 06 September 2023 • 3 min read
RM Infrastructure Income triggers strategic review after receiving merger approach

Investment Trusts

RM Infrastructure Income triggers strategic review after receiving merger approach

Limited progress on proposal

clock 23 May 2023 • 2 min read
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