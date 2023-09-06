The RMII board said it “remains open” to any approaches from third parties who have not yet put forward a proposal.

After consulting with shareholders on a number of proposals for the trust's future, including a merger with another investment company, the board said in a stock exchange notice today (6 September) that a managed wind-down was in the best interest for shareholders.

RMII's board launched a strategic review of the trust in May after receiving a merger approach by another investment trust. At the time, the board noted the trust's small scale, prevailing discount to NAV and liquidity of the shares, which had restricted its ability to grow.

In August, the board announced it was in discussions with the board of GCP with the intention of agreeing a potential combination of a "material proportion of its assets to GCP Infrastructure".

However, RMII said today that a combination of assets with another trust had turned out to be "a much more complex process than initially envisaged", and noted "differing views" by shareholders on the merits of a potential combination against a managed wind-down.

In a separate notice, the board of GCP confirmed it had been "unable to agree" on structure and terms with RMII in respect of the RM Scheme that are "acceptable to both parties" and the discussions had been terminated.

It is expected that capital will be returned to shareholders as the underlying loans are repaid and the equity and warrant assets are realised. The board also intends to maintain its current target level of dividend until the orderly realisation begins.

The board said it planned to publish a shareholder circular by the end of October to convene a general meeting, in which it will seek approval from shareholders for the managed wind-down and other related matters required to facilitate an orderly realisation.

Prior to publication of the circular, the investment manager is also expected to explore the option of offering a roll-over option into an alternative fund structure to be managed by RM Capital Markets.

Moreover, the RMII board said it remained "open" to any approaches from third parties who have not yet put forward a proposal. However, the board said "there can be no certainty" at this stage whether a rollover opportunity will be offered or a third-party approach will be received.

In a research note, Winterflood analysts said the move represents a "positive development" for RMII's shareholders, given the trust's sub-scale nature and poor liquidity.

"The potential combination with GCP left, in our mind, a number of question marks as to whether it would be truly value-accretive for RMII shareholders," the analysts said.

"While it would have offered access to a larger, more liquid vehicle, the investment proposition differed significantly, and there was a lack of clarity with respect to whether RMII shareholders would be given a cash exit opportunity.

According to the firm, a proposed wind-down is "most likely in shareholders' best interests", as evidenced by the board's "extensive consultation" and the mixed response to a potential combination.

Winterflood analysts also noted that RMII has an open-ended stable mate, VT RM Alternative Income Fund, also co-managed by James Robson, which it said may offer investors an alternative.