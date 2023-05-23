RM Infrastructure Income triggers strategic review after receiving merger approach

The board noted it has attempted to address various issues with the proposal.

In a stock exchange notice today (23 May), the board said the non-binding indicative bid did not include any option for the trust's shareholders to choose to receive cash.

Since the initial approach in early April, the board noted it had attempted to address various issues with the proposal, which would have negatively impacted shareholders, but argued "progress to date has been limited".

"If the counterparty is willing to substantially improve its offer, then the board intends to explore this opportunity further," the board wrote.

"At this time, no heads of terms have been agreed by the board and the counterparty's board of directors and consequently there can be no certainty that any potential transaction would be successfully completed."

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

The trust's liquidity opportunity consultation, triggered by the shares trading at discount over the six months to 31 March 2023, will be suspended to undertake a strategic review of the future prospects of the trust.

Options will include a continuation under the existing policy, a partial or full exit opportunity as and when investments mature, a merger with another investment company or a managed wind-down.

The board said it will update RMII shareholders on the progress of the strategic review, but stressed the trust's existing investment policy and strategy will remain the same during the process.

"There can be no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic review nor whether any potential transaction arising would be successfully completed," it added.

3i Infrastructure trust returns 14.7% over last year

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, RM Infrastructure Income is sitting at a 16.3% discount. In the last year, the trust has fallen 8.2% in share price terms, but its net asset value is up 4%. Since its December 2016 launch, its NAV has risen 39.3%.

In an analyst note this morning, Numis analyst Ewan Lovett-Turner said the strategic review seems "appropriate". Despite its "solid returns" since launch, the broker noted the trust is of a small size and has consistently traded on a discount since the Covid volatility in early 2020.

"As a result, it is off the radar of many investors and shrinking through offering an exit facility is unlikely to improve the prospects for any remaining vehicle," he said.

"A managed wind-down or combination with another fund appear the most likely outcomes to us, although a merger may be hard to achieve without a significant strategy shift, given discounts in the direct lending sector."