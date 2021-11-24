River & Mercantile Solutions

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

Industry

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

Full sale announced last month for £228m

clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
River and Mercantile sells UK solutions division to Schroders for £230m

Industry

River and Mercantile sells UK solutions division to Schroders for £230m

CEO James Barham to join Schroders

clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA extends 10% drop notification suspension again

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

The Bigger Picture: What were the biggest stories from 2021?

21 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

Morningstar report: European equity flows reach lowest level since July 2020

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Regulation outlook 2022: Impact of past, present and future decisions set to take hold

21 December 2021 • 6 min read
05

Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Long period' of high beta underperformance on the cards

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot