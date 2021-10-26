River and Mercantile sells UK solutions division to Schroders for £230m

The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2022, subject to RMG shareholders' and regulatory approval.

Upon completion, Alex Hoctor-Duncan will succeed Barham as CEO of RMG, and will join the board on 29 November as previously announced.

RMG has said it intends to refocus as a specialist asset manager, and to diversify and grow its investment capability, product range and geographic exposure, with specific plans to create a broader range of equity products, and in-demand alternatives and private market products.

Barham said: "We have worked hard during this process to not only achieve the optimum valuation for shareholders, but also find the very best partner for our clients and people.

"I have been encouraged by the strong interest shown by the bidders and I believe that Schroders is the right choice and represents an excellent owner for the long-term future growth of the business."

The UK solutions division, which consists of RMG's fiduciary management and derivatives businesses, had £42bn of assets under management as of 30 September 2021.

Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison added: "This acquisition further enhances our ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of pension fund clients and is consistent with our growth strategy.

"The business brings with it a well-respected team, with a strong track record of success and is a good cultural fit with Schroders. We see significant opportunities from this partnership."

The sale price of the business represents a premium of 28.2% over RMG's undisturbed market capitalisation on 9 August 2021, the day prior to the announcement by RMG that it had received a number of expressions of interest in its solutions division.