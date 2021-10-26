River and Mercantile sells UK solutions division to Schroders for £230m

CEO James Barham to join Schroders

clock • 1 min read
James Barham will join Schroders to lead the solutions business
Image:

James Barham will join Schroders to lead the solutions business

Schroders has announced its intention to acquire River and Mercantile Group’s (RMG) UK solutions business for approximately £230m, with CEO James Barham set to transfer as part of the deal to lead the business at Schroders and take on a broader management role.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2022, subject to RMG shareholders' and regulatory approval.

Upon completion, Alex Hoctor-Duncan will succeed Barham as CEO of RMG, and will join the board on 29 November as previously announced.

RMG has said it intends to refocus as a specialist asset manager, and to diversify and grow its investment capability, product range and geographic exposure, with specific plans to create a broader range of equity products, and in-demand alternatives and private market products.

River and Mercantile to launch strategies with net zero as a 'core focus'

Barham said: "We have worked hard during this process to not only achieve the optimum valuation for shareholders, but also find the very best partner for our clients and people.

"I have been encouraged by the strong interest shown by the bidders and I believe that Schroders is the right choice and represents an excellent owner for the long-term future growth of the business."

The UK solutions division, which consists of RMG's fiduciary management and derivatives businesses, had £42bn of assets under management as of 30 September 2021.

Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison added: "This acquisition further enhances our ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of pension fund clients and is consistent with our growth strategy.

"The business brings with it a well-respected team, with a strong track record of success and is a good cultural fit with Schroders. We see significant opportunities from this partnership."

The sale price of the business represents a premium of 28.2% over RMG's undisturbed market capitalisation on 9 August 2021, the day prior to the announcement by RMG that it had received a number of expressions of interest in its solutions division.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Fidelity pledges 50% reduction in emissions from investment portfolios by 2030

Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

More on Industry

Women are the most likely change-makers for climate in economic areas from corporate leadership to product development
ESG

Companies ignoring gender diversity in net zero considerations

The Oliver Wyman Forum and 30% Club

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 26 October 2021 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Are women key to your future business?
Diversity

Industry Voice: Are women key to your future business?

Gillian Hepburn
Gillian Hepburn
clock 25 October 2021 • 5 min read
Matthew Bugden, CEO of One Four Nine
Industry

One Four Nine Group launches with two acquisitions

New nationwide independent financial advice and fund management firm

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 19 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Two further fund closures adds to abrdn's growing tally

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 