Provident Financial
NSF abandons hostile bid for Provident Financial
Lack of shareholder support
Woodford Equity Income: The story so far
The lead-up to the suspension
ASI joins calls against NSF's £1.3bn Provident Financial takeover bid - Reports
Not a 'good deal' for shareholders
M&G rejects NSF hostile bid for Provident
Barnett and Woodford backed the bid
Schroders calls out Woodford in rejection of hostile takeover bid for Provident Financial
Non-Standard Finance targeting Provident
Seneca IM re-enters Woodford Patient Capital amid market 'over-emotion'
Originally held the trust in 2015
Update: CMA to investigate takeover bid for Provident Financial
Non-Standard Finance
Woodford: 'Crowded consensus' in stockmarkets is about to change
Describes Prothena disappointment
Aberdeen Standard Investments sues Provident Financial
Relates to subprime lender's Vanquis Bank subsidiary
'It wasn't the outcome we hoped for': Hargreaves UK income fund falls 7% in first year
Provident Financial impact
Update: Woodford supports Provident Financial in rebuilding its reputation after 'painful chapter'
Reached 22-year low on Monday
Woodford holding Provident Financial sees shares fall to lowest level since 1996
Fell 70% last summer
Woodford Equity Income downgraded in FE's latest Crown rating rebalance
Drops from five Crowns to just one
Provident Financial shares rise 15% as firm details recovery plan
Fell 70% in August
Update: Jupiter Merlin team sells entire Woodford Equity Income stake
Reduced holding gradually over time
Gosling's Grouse: Defending Woodford
'Equivalent of investment trolling'
A strange sort of summer for the investment industry
The biggest news stories over the summer months
The Conviction List: Top ten stock buys and sells across Europe
Stocks chosen from the FTSE 350 and Stoxx 600
Fund selectors' verdict on Woodford's 'annus horribilis'
'He is still an excellent fund manager'
Update: Woodford-backed Provident Financial booted out of FTSE 100
Shares fell nearly 70% on profit warning
Lazard AM's Custis rotates out of UK consumer-facing stocks as Brexit concerns intensify
Buying stocks with overseas exposure