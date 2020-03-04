property prices
Open-ended property funds could be a 'car crash', warn fund selectors
Warning of fund suspensions in the event of a no-deal Brexit
Brooks Macdonald launches UCITS property fund via new joint venture
Brooks Macdonald is set to launch an actively-managed UCITS core property fund aiming to achieve yields of up to 5.5% via its new joint venture North Row Capital.
Help to Buy scheme reaches £1bn in first three months
The government's Help to Buy scheme has triggered over £1bn of new home loans in the first three months since its inception, the Prime Minister has said.
Housebuilder shares tumble as Carney clamps down on property market
Shares in UK housebuilders have tumbled after the Bank of England said it will end the Funding for Lending (FLS) scheme for mortgages a year early.
Kames Capital to launch its first PAIF
Kames Capital plans to launch its first ever Property Authorised Investment Fund (PAIF) for retail investors in the first quarter of the coming year.
Odey: House price crash is on the cards
UK house prices are still "right at the top of the cycle" and could be subject to a painful correction, according to Odey Asset Management founder Crispin Odey.
Cable: Rich face property tax raid 'within weeks'
The country's rich face a further coalition tax raid 'in the next few weeks', according to business secretary Vince Cable.
Chinese stocks slump to three and a half year low
Chinese equities have slumped to a three and a half year low, amid concerns additional monetary easing stimulus will be shelved as property prices in the region soared to a fourteen month high.
Asian markets boosted as Beijing hints at more QE
Asian markets were boosted overnight by speculation the Chinese government is poised to begin loosening its monetary policy in response to the impacts of the eurozone debt crisis.
Stirling Mortimer: Trial date set in bid to seize Ezaz assets
A trial date for the recovery of assets of Joe Ezaz, the former senior partner of a law firm who is accused of misappopriating €9.8m of investors' cash in the Stirling Mortimer Global Property fund, has been set.
Spanish banks ordered to find another €50bn
Spanish banks will be required to find another €50bn in provisions to make up for ‘bad property assets' as the government carries out further reforms on the financial sector.
Invesco property trust agrees refinancing deal
The Invesco Property Income trust is proposing to change its investment objective as it seeks to dispose of assets prior to a planned winding up of the company.
First State's Nicholas overweights Japan after property price falls
Andrew Nicholas, manager of First State's £60m Global Property Securities fund, has moved overweight Japan, following the earthquake and tsunami in March.
The UK Treasury's taxing situation
Hornbuckle Mitchell's Mary Stewart examines the government's revamp of the tax relief system and the implications this could have for property investors
Property managers back derivatives fund launch
Some of the largest real estate managers are backing the launch of the UK's first property derivatives fund.
Tricks and mortar
PROPERTY
Ross bullish on central London office rentals
Premier's Alex Ross is bullish on the outlook for the central London office rental market predicating demand will outstrip supply
Property Bravo ramping up £1m global portfolio
The Rocksure Property Bravo fund has just bought a new property in Marrakech as its approaches its final closing.
Property debate
Investment Week Conjecture
Premier's Ross: rental growth key to property
Premier's Alex Ross believes targeting areas of the property market that are expected to show rental growth will be key this year.
Shares beat property in profits race - papers
House prices have nearly quadrupled in real terms over the past half century, with the strongest growth seen in the past decade, says a study published by Halifax last week.