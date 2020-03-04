Premier
Premier reveals 'disappointing' outflows prior to Miton merger
£233m in outflows over 12 months
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2019
Which funds made the cut?
Tapping into the superior business models of disruptors
While we are stock-pickers, we do not ignore the business cycle; analysing it helps us determine when to allocate capital to certain companies.
'Orphaned' funds are less of a problem in AIC universe
Mistake for investors to assume small size as problematic
LGIM's Solomon: My first job is 'mum' but working in this role allows me to be the best version of myself
Leads diversity initiative at LGIM
How gaming is boosting the UK stockmarket
Rise of mobile games
Premier AUM reaches record high of £6.8bn
Trading update
FundsNetwork: Global funds top seller as advisers look to diversify
US equity funds also perform well
The Big Question Part II: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Second instalment of series
Fund group execs meet to make Brexit mitigation plans
Third time taskforce has met
Premier's White: Why markets are polarised rather than expensive
Time for contrarian approach
Revealed: All the winners at the Professional Adviser Awards 2018
Harpdsen and Premier multiple winners
Update: Trump names Powell to replace Yellen as Fed chair
Yellen has served since 2014
Premier AUM hits record £6bn amid run of positive inflows
Launched alternative income fund
Which UK sectors are in and out of favour for Premier AM's Birrell?
Consumers under pressure from inflation
Premier's Robbins on the valuation gaps in Europe
The most important factor for European equities for the foreseeable future will be the direction of bond yields.
Premier hires Schroders manager for Optimum Income fund
Working with Chris White
Premier's White: The one bond proxy where I see value
Avoided bond proxies previously
Why are utilities misunderstood by investors?
Proxy for index-linked bonds
Interest rate policy, Brexit 'carnage' and Poisson d'Avril: Investment Week's most read articles of 2016
Web stories with the highest clicks
Premier AM schedules AIM listing for 7 October
Queripel Partners, Electra and senior management entered lock-up agreement
'Contrarian' emerging markets move pays dividends for Premier
Sold exposure following Brexit
Could the new Chancellor boost housing stocks in the Autumn Statement?
Philip Hammond, the newly appointed Chancellor, has been given an excuse to abandon the concept of austerity and try to address two key issues at the Autumn Statement: housing and infrastructure.
Multi-asset managers: Our key trades in Q1
Volatile period for investors