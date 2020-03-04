political risk
Brexit Blog: Boris Johnson threatens to walk from EU negotiations
The latest on the UK's life outside the EU
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
The Asian sector due to see the biggest growth rebound
Asian equity markets have underperformed developed markets since around the taper tantrum in 2013, driven partly by monetary policy and tax cuts in the US and partly by investors’ caution on Asia.
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
Martin Gilbert: Will this decade be more of a whimper than a roar?
What investors need to add to their checklists for the next 10 years
Ten policy proposals that appeal to a new generation
Key themes to generate much-needed growth
M&G's Leaviss on the market trends to look out for
Which will evolve and which will wither?
Why now is the time to increase exposure to alternatives
As multi-asset managers, we have historically been overweight to corporate bonds and specifically the financial sector ever since the Global Financial Crisis.
Climate change, social inequality and sustainability: Investing in a rapidly changing world
Industry's role in improving the world more vital now than ever
Central banks 'trying to treat an infection without antibiotics'
Why monetary policy has failed so far
What is the outlook for Europe in 2020?
All eyes on the ECB
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: What can we expect from financial markets in 2020?
On cusp of 'radically new chapter'
Low growth and deflation are not certainties
It is a nightmare writing an investment piece about the UK.
Schroders survey: 94% of investors concerned about Brexit
Annual UK adviser survey
Can central banks keep fending off a global downturn?
The world’s economies are at different stages in the business cycle.
Ruffer ups UK equity exposure as 'storm clouds' clear
Hamish Baillie points to Brexit and election
The star-spangled challenge: Equity investors split on US as indices hit all-time high
Easing trade tensions and growing corporate earnings behind improved metrics
How investment managers should respond to new risk challenges
Looking beyond trade wars and Brexit
PIMCO shuns gilts on election spending fears
Potential for gilt sales increasing
Renminbi rallies as US considers dropping some China tariffs
Past the RMB7 per dollar mark
Martin Gilbert: We must get used to a lower growth environment
Anticipated downturns should not weigh on long-term decisions
Matthews Asia: Trade war will not dampen 'world's best consumer story'
China capable of 'mitigating impacts of broader dispute'
Investment Conundrums: Aegon's Van den Heuvel on why 'Janus-faced' economic outlook means equity upside is limited
Having a diversified portfolio could soften blows in volatile market