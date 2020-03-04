Polar Capital Technology trust
Ben Rogoff has moved fully invested on the £515m Polar Capital Technology trust in the view share prices will be supported even if tech firms see further earnings downgrades.
Polar Cap global launch reunites Holliman with ex-Baillie Gifford duo
Investment boutique Polar Capital has hired two managers to launch a global equity fund in the company's first foray into the sector.
Amazon shares set for 9% drop on poor Christmas sales
Amazon shares are expected to slide 9% when Wall Street opens, as the online retailer's sales failed to meet analyst expectations over Christmas.
'Formidable' small-cap headwind hits Polar tech trust
Tech star Ben Rogoff has blamed the "formidable headwind" of small caps for a 5% fall in NAV for the Polar Capital Technology trust over the six months to 31 October 2011.
Funds at a knocked-down price
The battle between investment trusts and OEICs is long standing, but when it comes to cost, one side comes out on top, writes Kyle Caldwell.