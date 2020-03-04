Pioneer Investments
Amundi appoints Monica Defend global head of research
Philippe Ithurbide getting promotion
R&M appoints ex-Pioneer's Hanratty to lead global distribution
Previously at Pioneer for 15 years
Amundi fund merger sees range reduce from 150 to 90 amid Pioneer integraton
Affects €90bn of assets
Former Pioneer CEO joins Jupiter board
Also ex-CEO of Henderson for nine years
BNP Paribas AM hires former Pioneer CEO for senior sales role
Sandro Pierri joins as global head of client group
Morningstar places Pioneer's European bond range under review after senior staff suspensions
Pioneer in exclusive sales talks with Amundi
Amundi confirms interest in UniCredit's Pioneer Investments
Denies €4bn offer
FCA opens up feeder fund market to NURS investors
Includes funds of funds
Jupiter builds EMD proposition with Pioneer hire
Aiming to broaden fixed income range
The names in the frame bidding for Pioneer - report
Amundi among the main contenders
UniCredit scraps Pioneer and Santander AM merger talks
Looking at potential Pioneer IPO
