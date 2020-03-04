Parmenion Investment Management
Trailblazer Awards 2019: Q&A with Andrew Gilbert
Recognising the next generation of influential UK investors
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part II)?
In the second of a special Big Question, fund managers discuss their fixed income exposure in light of inflationary fears.
Part III: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
In the third part of a short series, managers tell Investment Week which value plays still look attractive after a strong run this year.
Parmenion's Thornton-Boelman: Will the yen ever listen?
Fed rate hike would strengthen dollar vs the yen
Meet the Investment Influencers: Parmenion's Simon Brett
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Simon Brett of Parmenion Investment Management.