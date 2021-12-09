FCA acknowledges harm caused by authorising firms 'not meeting standards'

He acknowledged that allowing a firm "which is not meeting the standards" into the market can cause significant problems further down the line.

"We saw the case with LCF that a small firm can do a lot of harm," said Rathi, highlighting challenges the regulator faces when approving companies seeking to enter the market.

The watchdog came under heavy criticism over its handling of the LCF scandal, with the Treasury Committee calling on the FCA to be more "interventionist".

In December last year, the FCA said it was set to radically overhaul its processes and procedures with "significant and necessary changes" following independent reports criticising its handling of the LCF and Connaught fund scandals which saw investors lose millions of pounds.

FCA: Majority of crypto exchange applications 'withdrawn or refused'

Speaking before MPs at the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday (8 December), Rathi said: "One of the criticisms we received is that we were not inquisitive enough, we were not demanding enough, and we were not probing enough on a whole range of issues.

"Part of the issue we are also dealing with is sometimes the applications we receive do not have all the information we need and there is sometimes resistance to providing additional information."

He added: "This is going to be a learning process, but that is the direction we are going and I hope we strike the right balance. Some firms may find some of the questioning that we are posing uncomfortable. I hope we can find the balance in the right place."

Rathi accepted that challenges lie ahead as the FCA works to improve its functionality, but he argued that he was encouraged by the progress the watchdog was making regarding its transformation programme.

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

"[Getting] to the operational integrity we need [means] going through deep, wide-ranging change, and this will be challenging," he said.

"We are also being more rigorous about our performance as well and being more self-aware and more critical about it."

To facilitate its transformation, the watchdog has enlisted external support where necessary.

One Treasury Committee member - Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh - questioned the cost of one particular tender.

"Almost half a million pounds sounds like quite a lot of money for an internal communications consultancy," she said.

Rathi defended the contract, arguing it was a "standard procurement" that supports the FCA's programme more broadly.

"We also have to accept that this is going to keep changing. Whatever we come up with in the next couple of years about the Future Regulatory Framework (FRF) may change quickly in a few years' time."

Brexit opportunities

According to FCA chair Charles Randell, Brexit has presented a "big opportunity to become a much more agile regulator".

He said that his preference is for a "set of accountability mechanisms" that would ensure the FCA "could act of speed" whilst remaining accountable to Parliament, and "ensure that expectations were placed on the organisation as regards to transparency and accountability".

"We may need to act quite swiftly," said Randell, who will be stepping down as FCA chair next year before his term ends - a move seen as "unusual" by some industry commentators.

Meanwhile, Rathi recognised that as Parliament debates new measures, the FCA will be expected to show more of its workings.

"The Treasury Committee report into the FRF made some very useful recommendations which can help bound how a future accountability mechanism should work," he said.

When defending delays in the application process for some firms, Rathi argued that the FCA has to choose its themes, adding there is a limit to how many "unfettered" new ideas it can sponsor at any one time.

"Taking a more holistic view at point of application, being more inquisitive, being more demanding including looking at financial resilience as well necessarily means more grit in the system," said Rathi.

"We learned the lesson that if you allow a firm in at the gateway which is not meeting the standards it can cause quite a lot of issues further down the track."