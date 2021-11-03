Ostrum Asset Management

Muzinich & Co raids Ostrum to launch CLO platform

Platforms

Muzinich & Co raids Ostrum to launch CLO platform

Brian Yorke joins

clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore

Equities

Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore

But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional

clock 11 December 2019 •
Natixis IM to launch infrastructure affiliate

Equities

Natixis IM to launch infrastructure affiliate

Vauban Infrastructure Investing

clock 06 June 2019 •
Carmignac hires chief economist from Ostrum AM

People moves

Carmignac hires chief economist from Ostrum AM

Started career at BNP Paribas

clock 13 September 2018 •
Natixis IM hires Aberdeen Standard's Hughes to head up new Dynamic Solutions arm

Funds

Natixis IM hires Aberdeen Standard's Hughes to head up new Dynamic Solutions arm

Spent three years at Aberdeen Standard

clock 10 September 2018 •
Will curve steepening hit stock valuations?

Bonds

Will curve steepening hit stock valuations?

Fed cutting down on bond purchases

clock 07 September 2018 •
Ostrum AM's CEO Duncan: I do not want to be the last mover when it comes to blockchain

Asset Managers

Ostrum AM's CEO Duncan: I do not want to be the last mover when it comes to blockchain

Rising costs and pressure on fees

clock 17 June 2018 •
MiFID II forces asset managers to cull research providers

Regulation

MiFID II forces asset managers to cull research providers

Candriam using 30% fewer brokers

clock 23 April 2018 •
Natixis to rebrand asset management arm as Ostrum

Asset Managers

Natixis to rebrand asset management arm as Ostrum

Part of strategic plan

clock 07 March 2018 •
Trustpilot