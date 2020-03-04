Old Mutual Wealth
UK wealth management giant
Old Mutual Wealth is one of the largest wealth management businesses in the UK. Based in Southampton, the Old Mutual Wealth group provides financial advice through the Intrinsic network, wealth management products and services through the Old Mutual Wealth UK and International platform, asset management solutions through Old Mutual Global Investors and discretionary investment management through Quilter Cheviot.
In November 2017, Old Mutual Wealth announced its intention to rebrand to Quilter plc. Old Mutual Wealth's parent company, life insurer Old Mutual, moved from South Africa to London and floated in 1999 to diversify away from its base.
Cost savings, IPOs and senior departures: The key wealth management events of 2018
Which stories dominated the headlines?
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
Quilter Investors CEO Simpson on life after the group's managed separation
Going it alone following OMGI split
Quilter CEO Feeney predicts 'higher trend' outflows amid fund manager resignations
Special interim dividend of 12 pence per share
Adviser platform tech provider FNZ up for sale - reports
Worth 'up to £2bn'
Quilter lists as standalone business with valuation of £2.76bn
'Important milestone' for the group
Quilter Investors' Gillham on creating 'one business focused on multi-asset' after Buxton separation
Separating multi-asset and single-strategy divisions
Q1 updates: Hargreaves Lansdown's tech investments boosts ISA season activity
Asset and wealth manager trading updates
Which firm is advisers' favourite DFM?
Annual Defaqto survey
Ex-OMGI multi-asset team makes senior hires ahead of rebrand to Quilter Investors
Follows split from single-strategy business
Gender pay gap reports: SJP reveals 47.2% gender pay gap
Latest company announcements
'Unusually high' performance fees drive 2017 profits higher at Old Mutual Wealth
Buxton-led business will be split off in H2 2018
FCA warns investment fraudsters targeting social media users with Bitcoin scams
£87,410 lost per day to binary options scams
Update: Buxton retains management of £2.3bn UK Alpha fund in £600m OMGI sale
Will remain on £2.3bn UK Alpha fund
OMW appoints Aegon's Mugridge as platform marketing head
Replacing Tom Hawkins
Quilter Cheviot launches AIM portfolio service
Seeking companies with 'exciting growth prospects'
Revealed: Winners of the 2017 Gold Standard Awards
Supporting higher standards
Old Mutual Wealth to rebrand as Quilter following managed separation
Business will be re-segmented
OMW advice arm makes £33m acquisition
Firm founder retiring
Old Mutual Wealth's Goodland: Senior leadership need to 'walk the walk' on creating a more diverse talent pool
The importance of financial education
Quilter Cheviot hires trio for new investment team
Arthursson to lead new private client team