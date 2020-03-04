Old Mutual Wealth

UK wealth management giant

Old Mutual Wealth is one of the largest wealth management businesses in the UK. Based in Southampton, the Old Mutual Wealth group provides financial advice through the Intrinsic network, wealth management products and services through the Old Mutual Wealth UK and International platform, asset management solutions through Old Mutual Global Investors and discretionary investment management through Quilter Cheviot.

In November 2017, Old Mutual Wealth announced its intention to rebrand to Quilter plc. Old Mutual Wealth's parent company, life insurer Old Mutual, moved from South Africa to London and floated in 1999 to diversify away from its base.