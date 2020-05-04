oil prices

Oil volatility drives EMD funds out of exporters

Commodities

Countries such as Mexico and Colombia affected

clock 04 May 2020 •
Oil price falls: Who were the winners and losers?

Markets

Supply and demand issues have hit funds hard

clock 27 April 2020 •
Industry fears market turbulence will lead to surge in 'fallen angels'

Industry

Covid-19 and oil price plunge spook investors

clock 14 April 2020 •
'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Emerging markets

Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop

clock 06 April 2020 •
Managers warn tensions in Middle East could lead to elevated oil prices

Commodities

Following drone attacks on Saudi oil fields

clock 25 September 2019 •
Cazenove's Mui: Five reasons to be positive in 2019

Markets

Weaker dollar and lower oil price could help investors

clock 09 January 2019 •
2019 Outlook: Will oil price stay strong or 'drift sideways' after rollercoaster year?

Global

Oil prices could surprise on the upside

clock 09 January 2019 •
Oil drops into bear market as Trump warns OPEC against supply cuts

Commodities

WTI fell 7% on Tuesday

clock 14 November 2018 •
The prospect of new cities (and accompanying flow of capital) in the Gulf

Emerging markets

Recent revelations about Saudi Arabia's hand in the Jamal Khashoggi affair has marred what is an otherwise engrossing growth story, not just for the largest of the Gulf states, but for other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

clock 04 November 2018 •
Oil jumps to highest level since November 2014 as OPEC defies Trump

Markets

Trading at $80.1 a barrel

clock 24 September 2018 •
