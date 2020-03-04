NURS
A new era for open-ended funds with illiquid assets?
New NURS rules come into effect on 30 September
Franklin Templeton unveils multi-asset fund in first NURS launch
Franklin Global Targeted Strategies
Is actively suspending illiquid property funds the answer?
Reaction to launch of FCA rules on non-UCITS retail schemes
New FCA liquidity rules fail to shift buyer sentiment on property funds
Reaction to NURS guidelines
'There is more to come': What now after the FCA's latest illiquidity crackdown?
New NURS rules published yesterday
Schroders swaps benchmark on Dobbs' Asian Alpha Plus fund
Plans to convert £1.1bn Managed Balanced to UCITS
A niche player in a big marketplace
BOUTIQUE FOCUS