Update: FCA to end temporarily postponed deadlines for fund reports and accounts
Deadlines had been extended due to Covid-19
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced it will bring to an end the temporary relief offered to fund managers to produce their annual and half-yearly funds reports and accounts.
In April, the regulator offered optional relief of up to two months' extension for managers to publish their reports due to the "unparalleled challenges" created by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement...
