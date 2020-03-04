North Korea
Asian stocks jump as historic Trump-Kim summit begins
US dollar also spiked
The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Impact on decision-making
What would a more open North Korea mean for investors?
Focus on relations between Pyongyang and the world
Liontrust's Williams: Why Korea is on the podium for our fund's exposure
Currently hosting Winter Olympics
Ten potential market surprises for Japan in 2018
Jesper Koll, head of Japan at WisdomTree, takes a closer look at the 'outlier scenarios' he worries could have large investment implications.
Opinion: A new concept of risk has emerged for investors
Markets have realised they have a new concept of risk to play with: idiotic risk. Largely unquantifiable, we see many shining examples, whether in North Korea, the White House or No 10.
Revealed: The strategies providing equity correction protection over 20 years
The sectors that have weathered the storm over the years
Jupiter's Teverson: Our fears over China's debt burden
More risky than political problems
BofAML survey: Jump in managers taking out equity correction protection
Adding cash and protection
ETF Snapshot: European large caps suffer outflows as euro strengthens
Outflows of €221m this week
A strange sort of summer for the investment industry
The biggest news stories over the summer months
Update: FTSE 100 slumps as gold purchasing soars
Fallen 1.1% to 7,323 points
Investors exit EM funds amid US-North Korea tensions
EM equity funds see redemptions of $1.6bn
Update: FTSE falls further as US-North Korean tensions continue
Investors brace after “unpredictable" war of words
Trump's unpredictability leaves outlook for global stability 'shaky'
'Lynchpin' for global stability
How can we explain the low volatility phenomenon?
Davan Byrne, fund manager at Davy Asset Management, outlines the factors he believes are contributing to the lowest market volatility levels in two decades.
Gosling's Grouse: North Korean tensions
I am one of just a number of people who have ever been to North Korea, but does that make me an expert about how the current tensions will play out?