North American Income trust
Bob Shearer to retire from BlackRock in August
Co-manager Tony DeSpirito to take over North American Income trust
Aberdeen duo: Why US earnings fears are overstated
Aberdeen's Fran Radano and Paul Atkinson, managers of the £275m North American Income trust, said recent concerns about US earnings pressures have been overstated, as they question whether it is even possible to identify ‘normalised earnings' for this...
Aberdeen's head of North American equities exits
Aberdeen Asset Management's head of North American equities Paul Atkinson will be leaving the firm at the end of June.
BlackRock income trust falls short of £100m fundraising target
The BlackRock North American Income trust has raised £65m in its initial offer period and plans to issue further equity in the near future, after undershooting its £100m target.