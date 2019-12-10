new hires

Invesco hires new head of ETF capital markets team

People moves

Invesco hires new head of ETF capital markets team

For UK, Benelux and Nordic region

clock 10 December 2019 •
Aviva Investors overhauls investment platform with seven hires and four departures

Investment

Aviva Investors overhauls investment platform with seven hires and four departures

Firm positioning for decade ahead

clock 18 June 2018 •
Trustpilot