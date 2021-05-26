AllianzGI expands macro unconstrained fixed income team with two hires

Allianz Global Investors has hired Gaurav Saroliya and Joe Pak as portfolio managers on its macro unconstrained fixed income team.

Saroliya was most recently head of macro strategy at Oxford Economics and strategist at Lombard Street Research. He has previously been a sell side macro strategist and, at the beginning of his career, spent five years helping to manage an absolute return fixed income fund at UBP.

He also has a PhD in economics from the University of York and joins on 1 July.

Pak joins from Rothesay Life, the UK's largest pensions insurance specialist, where he was lead portfolio manager on a €2bn European periphery bond portfolio and on the firm's macro absolute return portfolio which he launched in 2019.

He has experience in trading a broad range of derivatives, both at Rothesay and also in his previous position as a trader on RBS' US rates options desk. He will be named co-lead portfolio manager on the Allianz Fixed Income Macro fund.

Pak will also be named co-deputy manager on Allianz Strategic Bond fund, and given his rates background, deputy manager on Allianz Gilt Yield. He graduated with degrees in economics and sociology from Duke University in the US and joins in August.

Riddell to head Allianz GI's macro unconstrained group in fixed income shake-up

Both will be based in London, alongside team head Mike Riddell and associate portfolio managers Jack Norris and Daniel Schmidt. The macro unconstrained fixed income team manages assets of £7.5bn across four strategies.

Riddell said: "With Gaurav and Joe joining the team, we can set the direction for further growth. Both bring in a rich experience in macro-driven investing and add to the broad and very diverse skill set in our team."

AllianzGI's macro unconstrained team is set to announce the hire of one additional macro portfolio manager in the coming weeks.