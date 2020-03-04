Morgan Lewis
What are the global implications of MiFID II research payment rules?
The MiFID II regime will have ramifications for buy-side global asset managers and sell-side research providers relating to use of dealing commissions and cost allocation for research expenditures, writes William Yonge, private investment funds partner...
How could the 'third country regime' potentially work for UK asset managers post-Brexit?
Simon Currie, private investment funds partner at global law firm Morgan Lewis, examines how 'third country regimes' work and the implications for asset managers if an independent UK was allowed access to the EU single market.