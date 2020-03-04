Momentum Global

Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?
With Mario Draghi extending the ECB's QE programme this month, and investors returning to US high yield following a number of recent sell-offs, managers tell Investment Week which areas of the credit sphere are likely to outperform in the coming months...

Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?
With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.