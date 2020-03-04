Momentum Global
UK mid caps attractive relative to FTSE 100 stocks
There can be no doubt the protracted Brexit debacle in the UK is casting a long shadow over its investment markets.
Are property REITs re-ratings and discounts 'overdone'?
Recent months have been mixed for the UK property market. The asset class performed well early in the year, but returns were rocked by the uncertainty surrounding June's Brexit vote.
Which multi-asset strategy offers the best outcome prospects?
Wrong to lump all strategies together
What is your current US allocation and how are you gaining exposure? (Part II)
In the second part of our special feature, multi-asset managers explain their US positioning in the face of further market volatility as interest rate rises loom and the presidential election campaign enters its final months.
Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?
With Mario Draghi extending the ECB's QE programme this month, and investors returning to US high yield following a number of recent sell-offs, managers tell Investment Week which areas of the credit sphere are likely to outperform in the coming months...
Momentum buys adviser-only model portfolios from London & Capital
Portfolios for UK financial advisers
Should investors fear a Brexit from the EU?
With the results of a referendum on UK membership of the European Union too close to call, we ask investment professionals for their views on the impact of a potential 'No' vote.
Momentum bolsters UK presence with business development hires
Pair join from Fidelity and MetLife
Twelve investors: Our strategies for 'challenging times' ahead
Pockets of value emerging
Managers' top contrarian trades revealed
What is your most interesting contrarian position?
Rate divergence: Fund managers reveal their currency plays
Fund managers reveal currency plays
What are the prospects for the eurozone in 2015?
What are the prospects for the eurozone in 2015?
'The key question now is how to counterbalance equity exposure'
'The key question now is how to counterbalance equity exposure'
Do funds still need to beat the benchmark?
THE BIG QUESTION
Where will the best returns be found in 2014?
THE BIG QUESTION
The Big Question: Should investors be following the herd in 2013?
THE BIQ QUESTION
What is the future for managed funds?
MANAGED FUNDS
The Big Question: Could a Lehman-style collapse happen again?
THE BIQ QUESTION