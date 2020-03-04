Mid Wynd
Mid Wynd issues three million shares in first year under Artemis
The Mid Wynd International investment trust has bounced back, after switching management from Baillie Gifford to Artemis last year, with total net assets up 28% to £80.8m over the year to June 2015.
Mid Wynd's Illingworth: We are now running a 'semi-open' fund
Artemis' Alex Illingworth has said the Mid Wynd International investment trust's zero discount policy means the investment trust is effectively operating as a "semi-open" vehicle.