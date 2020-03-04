mid caps
How to navigate narrowing investment trust discounts
Average rate hit nearly 1.5% in May
Which funds and sectors performed best in H1?
And which are the laggards?
Long-term income opportunities in UK micro caps
The London IPO market has been subdued since the second half of 2018, as a result of increased market volatility.
Which female managers are leading the way for investment trusts?
The best performers profiled
Polar Capital's Davis: Time to take control of style drift?
The past six months in European markets have been dominated by two factors: profit warnings in the more cyclical sectors and an aggressive derating of mid-cap growth stocks.
Schroders reduces fees on UK Mid Cap trust
Increases revenue return per share by 20.2%
Home and away: Why Indian equities have struggled to perform this year
Impact of recent market correction
Are narrowing small-cap discounts a signal to sell?
Mixed fortunes for UK Smaller Companies and UK All Companies
China's A-shares 'progress' leads to further index inclusion as FTSE Russell predicts bumper flows
Successful entries prompt weighting increase
Gallery: The ten most popular funds in April
According to AJ Bell Investcentre
Life after MiFID II: What could be the unintended consequences of research rules?
MiFID II, the legislation that governs transparency around the charges for investment research, went live on 1 January. We consider life after MiFID II, what this means for investors, brokers and corporates and highlight the unintended consequences.
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's February list
SharingAlpha ratings
Going under the bonnet: Morningstar's five Japan funds to watch
Corporate governance improving
Davy AM offers 25bps share class on Discovery fund
Launched in April 2013
Can UK mid- and small-cap funds continue to outperform?
Great diversity on offer
Why 2017 is an opportune year to redefine European politics
Threat of Eurosceptic movements
Seneca's Elston: Why we are focusing on good value UK mid caps
Better growth expectations than large caps
EdenTree's Harris: The devaluation conundrum
The impact of the sharp fall in sterling post the EU referendum against a range of currencies had some initially predictable effects on UK equity markets.
Part II: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
Managers respond to big question
LGIM launches UK mid-cap tracker
OCF of 0.14%
WisdomTree backs US and Japanese equities as 2017 winners
US small caps to benefit from Trump victory
Neptune's Geffen warns 'free lunch' in mid and small caps is over
Large-cap bias boosted year-to-date performance
Future technologies and the 'new' Asian consumer: The key themes driving managers' Asia portfolios
Fund managers reveal how they are navigating market uncertainty across the Asia region, and the stocks and sectors driving performance in their funds.
Neptune UK Mid Cap team: How we responded to 'indiscriminate' post-Brexit sell-off
FTSE 250 suffered since referendum