FCA reveals 4,000 firms at risk of failure due to Covid-19

Certain sectors saw dramatic changes in liquidity between February and May/June 2020

Some 4,000 regulated firms are at risk of failure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a third of those have the potential to cause harm if they go under, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The statistics come from the regulator's coronavirus financial resilience survey results published today.

The surveys were sent to 23,000 solo-regulated firms to inform the FCA of the impact of coronavirus on firms' financial resilience.

Executive director of consumers and competition Sheldon Mills said: "We are in an unprecedented - and rapidly evolving - situation. This survey is one of the ways we are continuing to monitor the potential impact of coronavirus on firms. A market downturn driven by the pandemic risks significant numbers of firms failing.

"At end of October, we've identified there are 4,000 financial services firms with low financial resilience and at heightened risk of failure, though many will be able to bolster their resilience as and when economic conditions improve.

"These are predominantly small and medium-sized firms and approximately 30% have the potential to cause harm in failure.

"Our role isn't to prevent firms failing. But where they do, we work to ensure this happens in an orderly way. By getting early visibility of potential financial distress in firms we can intervene faster so that risks are managed and consumers are adequately protected."

The FCA said its survey results show that between February (pre-lockdown) and May/June (during the impact of the first lockdown), firms across the sectors experienced significant change in their total amount of liquidity. This was defined as cash, committed facilities and other high-quality liquid assets.

Three sectors saw an increase in liquidity between the two reporting periods: Retail Investments (8%), Retail Lending (8%) and Wholesale Financial Markets (83%), the latter seeing the greatest increase.

The other three sectors saw a decrease in available liquidity: Insurance Intermediaries & Brokers (30%), Payments & E-Money (11%) and Investment Management (2%).

It added "When asked whether they expected coronavirus to have a negative impact on their net income, 59% of respondents had said that they did.

"Of these, 72% expected the impact to be between 1% and 25%. 3% expected the impact to be 76%+ within the next three months of the survey being taken."

This article first appeared on our sister title Professional Adviser