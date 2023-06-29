Michael Wrobel

Civitas Social Housing NAV dips 1% as share price falls a 'disappointing' 16.5%

'Broad derating' of the sector

clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

Analysts call for counter bid

clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read
Civitas secures £71m five year debt facility

Redeems Lloyds facility

clock 16 February 2023 • 1 min read
