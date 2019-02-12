Martyn Surguy

US recession checklist: The signs to look out for

US

US recession checklist: The signs to look out for

The state of the current market

clock 12 February 2019 •
7IM hires former Credit Suisse head Surguy as CIO

People moves

7IM hires former Credit Suisse head Surguy as CIO

Follows string of appointments

clock 15 October 2018 •
Trustpilot