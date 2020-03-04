Mark Polson
'90% of platform assets subject to disruption' - the lang cat
'2017 was a success and massively difficult'
Revealed: All the winners at the Professional Adviser Awards 2018
Harpdsen and Premier multiple winners
Award for platform charges clarity given to 'nobody'
An award for the direct platform offering the most transparent and plain-English charges, terms and conditions has no recipient for the second year running.
Will sunset clause finally accelerate platform switching?
Advisers are likely to consolidate their platform usage once the sunset clause comes into force, but face problems when it comes to tracking down less active clients.
Old Mutual Wealth's Barrett to join lang cat consultancy
Old Mutual Wealth platform marketing manager Mike Barrett is to join the lang cat consultancy as a consulting director.
Research reveals savings on super clean deals 'negligible'
Investors make only tiny savings from headline-grabbing ‘super clean' share classes, according to new research by the lang cat.
Barclays eyes 'discretionary direct' service as part of 2015 platform revamp
Barclays is seeking to include a D2C discretionary investment service offering model portfolios to clients in its relaunched consumer platform proposition, Investment Week understands.
Mark Polson: You knew I was a snake when you picked me up
You knew I was a snake when you picked me up
Mark Polson: Why it's time for platforms to start sweating the small stuff
'It's like everyone's over the mental fug of RDR and is ready to hold the industry to account..'.
Mark Polson: Why direct platforms are not advisers' enemy
Direct platforms - all the rage since the start of the year - need not be seen as the enemy by advisers
Hargreaves urged to end 'anomaly' that could put off wealthy clients
Hargreaves Lansdown has been urged to end a pricing 'anomaly' that could otherwise mean wealthy clients miss out on the benefits of its new pricing structure.
'A solid performance': Polson on HL's big announcement
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN