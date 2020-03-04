Mark Lyttleton
Ex-BlackRock star Lyttleton 'arrested in insider dealing probe'
Former BlackRock fund manager Mark Lyttleton was arrested last month on suspicion of insider trading, according to reports.
BlackRock merges UK fund range as Lyttleton exits
BlackRock is merging its UK Dynamic fund with its UK fund as part of a wider UK equity overhaul as Mark Lyttleton resigns from the group.
BlackRock's Lyttleton prepares for comeback
BlackRock's absolute return manager Mark Lyttleton is due to return to his post next week after an extended break from the industry.
Lyttleton gets co-manager on BlackRock UK fund
BlackRock's Nick Little is to join Mark Lyttleton in managing the company's £444m UK fund.
Lyttleton: Tough times in store for financials
BlackRock's Mark Lyttleton has cut his banking exposure on concerns a heavier burden of regulation and increased capital requirements are clouding the outlook for the sector this year.
BlackRock: Mark Lyttleton on the UK Absolute Alpha fund
Mark Lyttleton, co-manager of the Blackrock UK Absolute Alpha fund, and Ed Fishwick, the group's quantitative risk analysis group, discuss the fund's investment process.
AR funds up in second half of 2010
Absolute return funds returned to form in the second half of 2010, after a period in which many failed to deliver, says Standard & Poor's Fund Services.
Lyttleton to up bank exposure in UK Dynamic
BlackRock's Mark Lyttleton is looking to increase exposure to banks in his £1.4bn UK Dynamic fund in the view valuations are attractive again.
Lyttleton shorts Schroders and Aberdeen
Mark Lyttleton has built up short positions in Schroders and Aberdeen in his £2bn BlackRock UK Absolute Alpha fund.
Lyttleton shorts L&G on dim outlook for insurers
BlackRock's Mark Lyttleton has opened a short position on Legal & General as the manager continues to be bearish on the insurance sector.
St James's picks Lyttleton and Asante for new fund launches
St James's Place has launched three new funds, picking industry heavyweights such as Mark Lyttleton and Jonathan Asante to run the mandates.
Fund manager giants buy into property IPO
Highly-regarded UK fund managers Mark Lyttleton, Tony Nutt and Martin Gray have taken a stake in new property vehicle LXB Retail Properties.