Where there's still opportunity in US stock markets
INDUSTRY VOICE: 2018 has been a popular year for US equity, with almost €18bn collected in US ETFs. And even at this late stage of the economic cycle, we at Lyxor still see opportunities. Keep reading to find out how the economic cycle might inform your...

Why you should look at US banks
INDUSTRY VOICE: In today's video, Chanchal Samadder - Head of Equities for Lyxor ETF - discusses why US banks might warrant a place in your portfolio.

What's your US equity fund really exposed to? Interactive tool
INDUSTRY VOICE: US equity has been a top market for investors in 2018. In a market where active managers have traditionally struggled, US equity ETFs have attracted almost £10bn inflows throughout Europe. And that's despite higher market volatility.

Three low cost ways to protect your portfolio
INDUSTRY VOICE: Choppy markets, rising inflation and the threat of interest rate hikes: investment risk may be on the rise. In this video, Adam Laird, Head of ETF Strategy for Lyxor ETF, discusses three ways you can use ETFs to protect a portfolio.

Why balance sheets matter for dividend investors
INDUSTRY VOICE: Leverage can be an investor's best friend or worst nightmare. Though companies may borrow to expand, indebted companies can suffer when markets are under pressure. Lyxor ETF looks at company leverage, balance sheet strength and why it...

What's the importance of reducing fund management fees?
INDUSTRY VOICE: The growth in popularity of ETFs has inspired a proliferation of options, providing investors with many different ways to access the core equity and bond markets. How to choose what to invest in? Lyxor ETF discusses why cost is the starting...

Industry Voice: Which Asian countries look hottest?
Since early 2017, Asia has seemed a potential equity hotspot. But with everything selling off, it's been hard to keep sight of that in recent weeks. Lionel Melin, Lyxor's senior cross-asset strategist explains how the fundamentals - a weaker dollar, Chinese...

The move to objective-based investing
Partner Insight: Increasingly, financial intermediaries recognise that real-world goals should guide portfolio construction. As such, objective-based investing goes beyond the traditional stocks, bonds and cash approach, in an effort to enable investors...

Industry Voice: Real assets for diversification: how to use ETFs
In a world in which traditional asset returns are arguably becoming more correlated, it's harder to find real alternatives. Diversifiers like property and infrastructure have proven complex and costly in the past. Thankfully, some new ETFs are at hand...

Industry Voice: How big data is helping ethical investors
Anecdotally, ESG is becoming a larger part of wealth managers' conversations - particularly with the growing mass of millennial investors. Lyxor ETF takes a look at how investors can take a passive stance on ethical investing.

