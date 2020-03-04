Lyxor ETF
Lyxor appoints head of ETF research and solutions
Vincent Denoiseux to take on new role
Lyxor launches yield curve ETFs
Allow investors to play US and German yield curves
Lyxor ETF names European head of distribution and retail
Marcello Chelli
Interview: Where will the ECB go post QE?
Industry Voice: Today Lyxor ETF interviews Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Societe Generale Chairman and formerly "Italy's man at the ECB".
Spotlight on American Companies
Industry Voice: Lyxor ETF's guide to investing in US Equities
Industry Voice: Has your tech portfolio lost some of its 'FANGs'?
What does the Global Industry Classification System mean for your tech-related portfolio and what can you do about it?
Why low cost bond ETFs are wealth managers' new favourite tool
Industry Voice: Fixed income ETFs have seen more than €8bn inflows so far in 2018 - one of the fastest growing segments. Lyxor ETF looks at why wealth managers are turning to low cost bond funds.
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018
Ceremonies took place on 3 October
Where there's still opportunity in US stock markets
INDUSTRY VOICE: 2018 has been a popular year for US equity, with almost €18bn collected in US ETFs. And even at this late stage of the economic cycle, we at Lyxor still see opportunities. Keep reading to find out how the economic cycle might inform your...
Why you should look at US banks
INDUSTRY VOICE: In today's video, Chanchal Samadder - Head of Equities for Lyxor ETF - discusses why US banks might warrant a place in your portfolio.
What's your US equity fund really exposed to? Interactive tool
INDUSTRY VOICE: US equity has been a top market for investors in 2018. In a market where active managers have traditionally struggled, US equity ETFs have attracted almost £10bn inflows throughout Europe. And that's despite higher market volatility.
Three low cost ways to protect your portfolio
INDUSTRY VOICE: Choppy markets, rising inflation and the threat of interest rate hikes: investment risk may be on the rise. In this video, Adam Laird, Head of ETF Strategy for Lyxor ETF, discusses three ways you can use ETFs to protect a portfolio.
Why balance sheets matter for dividend investors
INDUSTRY VOICE: Leverage can be an investor's best friend or worst nightmare. Though companies may borrow to expand, indebted companies can suffer when markets are under pressure. Lyxor ETF looks at company leverage, balance sheet strength and why it...
What rising inflation means for your US investments
INDUSTRY VOICE: After a number of years in which central banks were more concerned with fighting the risks of deflation, several signs point to a higher inflation environment in the US.
Are we in for smoother times in US equity?
INDUSTRY VOICE: Lyxor's Cross Asset team looks at the economic backdrop for US assets - can the market hold up under recent strains?
What's the importance of reducing fund management fees?
INDUSTRY VOICE: The growth in popularity of ETFs has inspired a proliferation of options, providing investors with many different ways to access the core equity and bond markets. How to choose what to invest in? Lyxor ETF discusses why cost is the starting...
Industry Voice: Which Asian countries look hottest?
Since early 2017, Asia has seemed a potential equity hotspot. But with everything selling off, it's been hard to keep sight of that in recent weeks. Lionel Melin, Lyxor's senior cross-asset strategist explains how the fundamentals - a weaker dollar, Chinese...
The move to objective-based investing
Partner Insight: Increasingly, financial intermediaries recognise that real-world goals should guide portfolio construction. As such, objective-based investing goes beyond the traditional stocks, bonds and cash approach, in an effort to enable investors...
Industry Voice: European equity - where opportunity lies
After all the exuberance of last year, investors may need to prepare themselves for a less eventful time in 2018. Lionel Melin, Lyxor's senior cross-asset strategist, gives his views for European equity
S&P's Edwards: "Indices can offer top quartile or better performance"
Partner Insight: Over the past decade much has been made of the uptick in global passive assets under management. Low-cost products such as ETFs have continued to gain market share, forcing fund groups to develop a clear strategy that differentiates their...
Industry Voice: Could these be the market's 5 key themes in 2018
After an exuberant 2017 for the markets, can they rise further? Lyxor ETF shares five themes which could move markets in 2017.
Do ETFs make markets less efficient?
Partner Insight: ETFs provide investors with the benefits of cost efficiency, broad diversification and an easier way to control their asset allocation.
Industry Voice: Real assets for diversification: how to use ETFs
In a world in which traditional asset returns are arguably becoming more correlated, it's harder to find real alternatives. Diversifiers like property and infrastructure have proven complex and costly in the past. Thankfully, some new ETFs are at hand...
Industry Voice: How big data is helping ethical investors
Anecdotally, ESG is becoming a larger part of wealth managers' conversations - particularly with the growing mass of millennial investors. Lyxor ETF takes a look at how investors can take a passive stance on ethical investing.