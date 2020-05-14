Lyxor launches megatrend ETF suite

Lyxor ETF has announced the launch of five new ETFs, which aim to offer access to megatrends reshaping industries globally through a set of MSCI thematic indices.

The funds aim to address growing investment themes including the digital economy, disruptive technology, smart cities, future mobility and the consumption habits of millennials.

Each fund will utilise indices developed in conjunction with MSCI through natural language processing, allowing for the identification of companies for inclusion according to certain keywords based on the proportion of their business linked to one of the themes.

Stock weightings will be filtered through MSCI ESG ratings, controversy scores and an exclusionary policy based on specific business activities, with the final weighting a combination of these three metrics.

The five physically-replicated ETFs are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext, Xetra and Borsa Italiana, with an introductory total expense ratio of 0.15%, before rising to 0.45% in September 2021.

Arnaud Llinas, head of Lyxor ETF and indexing, said: "The world is changing rapidly, as evidenced by the current Covid-19 crisis, and humans are innovating faster than ever.

"Mass working from home, for example, has introduced millions more people to the digital economy.

"ETFs may have started life as simple market access instruments, but they have today become a way for investors to gain precise exposure to the emerging themes of our age and stay one step ahead of change."

Stephane Mattatia, global head of thematic indices at MSCI, added: "It is widely acknowledged that there a number of megatrends which will impact the global economy and societies.

"These MSCI thematic indices provide investors with the tools to assess and measure these structural trends using our scalable and flexible methodology."