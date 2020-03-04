LV Asset Management
Former LVAM manager Chandler joins Kames
Marcus Chandler has joined Kames Capital to work with his former LV= Asset Management colleagues Piers Hillier.
No LVAM managers to join Threadneedle
Threadneedle will not be hiring any of the fund managers from LV= Asset Management when the assets move across at the end of the month, Investment Week understands.
Threadneedle's Gary Collins: How the LV= deal will shape our business
As Threadneedle makes the final preparations for its partnership with LVAM, James Smith talks to the group's head of UK wholesale distribution Gary Collins about how the deal will shape the future of the group.
Commodity giant Glencore 'not a buy at any price'
LVAM's Graham Ashby and Cavendish's Paul Mumford have both ruled out buying into Glencore, although its share price has dived 13% since listing on the London market in May.
LVAM finalises outsourcing deal with Threadneedle
LV= Asset Management said it expects to see some staff redundancies as it finalises its deal to outsource the management of its funds to Threadneedle.
Playing the long game
It is August, and another football season will soon be upon us. Spare a moment, however, for those football managers who will not make it to the end of the season.
Macro outlook should not drive stock selection
ON UK INCOME
Ashby's Answers: Look for the silver lining
ASHBY'S ANSWERS
LVAM launches US Equity Income fund
LV= Asset Management (LVAM) has today launched a US income fund for UK equity fund manager Marcus Chandler.
Geffen: Do not believe the hype over Glencore
Neptune's Robin Geffen has warned investors against piling into Glencore despite a positive reaction from markets on its first full of trading.
Head of European equities Page exits LVAM
Mark Page has quit LVAM handing the £227m LV= European ex-UK Growth fund to Richard Falle until a new hire is made.
LV= to sell asset management arm
Liverpool Victoria is due to sell its investment arm LV= Asset Management, according to reports.
Page backs world-class firms in unloved Europe
The LVAM manager says stocks are cheap historically and running healthy yields
Ashby: Cash is no longer king
The recent Barclays Capital Equity Gilt Study 2011, which looks at UK asset returns since 1899, contains a remarkable statistic: the inflation-adjusted return from holding cash in 2010 was -4.1%; the worst return for UK savers since 1975.