No LVAM managers to join Threadneedle
Threadneedle will not be hiring any of the fund managers from LV= Asset Management when the assets move across at the end of the month, Investment Week understands.

Playing the long game

It is August, and another football season will soon be upon us. Spare a moment, however, for those football managers who will not make it to the end of the season.

Ashby: Cash is no longer king
The recent Barclays Capital Equity Gilt Study 2011, which looks at UK asset returns since 1899, contains a remarkable statistic: the inflation-adjusted return from holding cash in 2010 was -4.1%; the worst return for UK savers since 1975.