Artemis European Sustainable Growth fund gets new co-manager after Millet exit

Kumar, who also manages the £232.4m Artemis Strategic Assets fund and the £121.7m Artemis Alpha investment trust, has worked at the firm for 11 years, having joined as a graduate trainee.

He will work alongside Veronica Perez-Campanero Antolin, who began co-managing the fund in March 2022. She joined the firm last year after more than three years at Capital Group, where she was an equities analyst with a specialism in European small- and mid-caps.

Millet had managed the European Sustainable Growth strategy since October 2011, when he joined Artemis from LV Asset Management, where he spent four years as a European fund manager.

Over the last five years, the fund has returned 17.9%, according to data from FE fundinfo, underperforming the IA Europe excluding UK sector by 12.8%. In the last year, it has returned 11.6%, while the sector has gained 9.5%.

Paras Anand, CIO of Artemis, said: "Europe has an abundance of world class companies in all sizes. There are many exciting, undervalued businesses and lots of opportunities for smart stockpickers to deliver strong returns.

"Kartik and Veronica are talented managers who both have a strong focus on valuation. The fund is in great hands."

The appointment follows the promotions of two other analysts to manager positions late last year. Olivia Micklem was appointed co-manager of the £994.2m Artemis US Smaller Companies fund, alongside Cormac Weldon.

Chris Kent was appointed co-manager of the £1.8bn Artemis US Select fund, also working with Weldon. Both Kent and Micklem had been analysts with the firm for nearly nine years.

The firm also poached US equity duo Adrian Brass and James Dudgeon from Majedie, joining in May 2022. Both now co-manage the £276m Artemis US Extended Alpha long/short strategy alongside William Warren.

"We are always looking for opportunities to strengthen our fund management teams with strong senior hires, while also promoting young talent from within," Anand added.

"You cannot rest on your laurels as an investment firm - these appointments have strengthened our US equities team and we will not be stopping there."