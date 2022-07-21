Liron Mannie

Waste-to-energy: A guide for investors

ESG

The waste-to-energy market is expected to surpass $70bn by 2030, according to a recent study by Global Market Insights, as governments pursue reductions in methane production agreed during COP26. But is this method of turning our commercial and residential...

clock 21 July 2022 • 4 min read
From 'why?' to 'why not?' - ESG in the world of private equity

ESG

The world is changing

clock 23 March 2022 • 4 min read
What is the blue economy and why should investors care?

ESG

As viewers spend evenings in awe of the wonders revealed by Sir David Attenborough’s latest series, ‘Green Planet’, Susana Coutinho and Liron Mannie reflect on a much older documentary from the naturist, and how it connects with the world of investments....

clock 11 March 2022 • 5 min read
