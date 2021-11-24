Lindsey Matthews

CFA UK appoints new chair and updates board

People moves

CFA UK appoints new chair and updates board

Lindsey Matthews

clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 