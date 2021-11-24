CFA UK appoints new chair and updates board

Lindsey Matthews

clock • 1 min read
Matthews is currently chief risk officer at the Universities Superannuation Scheme and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017.
Image:

Matthews is currently chief risk officer at the Universities Superannuation Scheme and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017.

CFA Society United Kingdom (CFA UK), part of CFA Institute, has appointed Lindsey Matthews as chair and added two board members.

Matthews is currently chief risk officer at the Universities Superannuation Scheme and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017. 

CFA Institute releases first global ESG disclosure standards

"CFA UK's board plays an essential role in ensuring that, as an organisation, we are constantly striving to deliver the best outcomes for our members and society as a whole," Matthews said.

"It is a privilege to be appointed as chair and I am relishing the opportunity to work with my colleagues - both old and new - to continue delivering CFA UK's mission to promote, support and develop the future of the investment management profession," he added.  

In addition, Sylvia Solomon and Philippe Lenoble have been appointed to the board of CFA UK.

Solomon is currently director of ESG and business development at Equitile Investments, where she sits on the investment committee and holds the role of chair of the governance committee.

She brings more than 30 years' experience to the board across sustainable investing and long-only and hedge fund equities.

Solomon has previously held roles at Baring Asset Management, Hermes Investment Management and Ennismore Fund Management, along with a range of C-suite roles across alternative investments boutiques.

CFA UK announces new climate and investing certificate

Philippe Lenoble is currently responsible for building the infrastructure investment team of AustralianSuper in Europe. Prior to his appointment, he was a senior managing director with CDPQ's infrastructure group, a managing director with Goldman Sachs' infrastructure investment group and a vice president within Citigroup's European structured finance team.

He has been a CFA charterholder since 2004 and has served as a member of the society's education and examination committee for eight years.

Related Topics

More on People moves

Kurt Morriesen of LGIM
Business roles

Kurt Morriesen joins LGIM as head of investment stewardship

Effective January 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2021 • 1 min read
Therese Niklasson will join the firm on 7 February 2022
People moves

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

Therese Niklasson joins

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
Lauren Mason, Investment Week editor
People moves

Editor's letter: Changing of the guard

Who are leaders of tomorrow?

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Global transition to renewable energy is a complex ESG journey

18 November 2021 • 5 min read
25 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 