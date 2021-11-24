CFA UK appoints new chair and updates board

Matthews is currently chief risk officer at the Universities Superannuation Scheme and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017.

Matthews is currently chief risk officer at the Universities Superannuation Scheme and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017.

CFA Institute releases first global ESG disclosure standards

"CFA UK's board plays an essential role in ensuring that, as an organisation, we are constantly striving to deliver the best outcomes for our members and society as a whole," Matthews said.

"It is a privilege to be appointed as chair and I am relishing the opportunity to work with my colleagues - both old and new - to continue delivering CFA UK's mission to promote, support and develop the future of the investment management profession," he added.

In addition, Sylvia Solomon and Philippe Lenoble have been appointed to the board of CFA UK.

Solomon is currently director of ESG and business development at Equitile Investments, where she sits on the investment committee and holds the role of chair of the governance committee.

She brings more than 30 years' experience to the board across sustainable investing and long-only and hedge fund equities.

Solomon has previously held roles at Baring Asset Management, Hermes Investment Management and Ennismore Fund Management, along with a range of C-suite roles across alternative investments boutiques.

CFA UK announces new climate and investing certificate

Philippe Lenoble is currently responsible for building the infrastructure investment team of AustralianSuper in Europe. Prior to his appointment, he was a senior managing director with CDPQ's infrastructure group, a managing director with Goldman Sachs' infrastructure investment group and a vice president within Citigroup's European structured finance team.

He has been a CFA charterholder since 2004 and has served as a member of the society's education and examination committee for eight years.