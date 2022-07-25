CFA's Matthews: The climate investor's toolkit

Most people I meet want companies and industries to be at the forefront of tackling climate change, and believe the financial services sector has a huge opportunity to be part of the transition. To get this right, we need to ensure investment professionals have the right skills and knowledge to drive change as well as the right processes to collaborate and share good practices.

Progress has been made and much of the investment industry is already integrating climate factors into investment processes. This has been hastened by policymakers and regulators, with investment firms responding to their prompts. We at CFA UK and other professional bodies such as those in the Green Finance Education charterholder group have supported this progress, but we are still a long way from a place in which every decision an investment professional makes takes climate into account.

We need to upskill existing workers and then embed these skills as standard for new industry members, but we also need to do much more. To deliver real change we need to come together and collaborate to drive collective progress towards the transition.

Knowledge and skills

Even within investment firms that are integrating climate factors into investment decisions, the relevant expertise is often found only in specialist teams that sit alongside the investing teams. While this is appropriate for an industry in transition, we have to aim to equip all investment staff with the knowledge and skills to understand the impact of climate on investments and on portfolios, rather than just a few specialists.

Everyone who works in the investment industry is familiar with portfolio theory and the concept of beta, but these were once, way back, new ideas in investing used by only a select few. In the same way, techniques for analysing climate impact will, in the future, become mainstream investing. We are working towards a world where there is no 'climate investing', or 'ESG investing; just 'investing'.

But in order to build climate effectively into the lexicon of the industry a new set of skills needs to be learnt. This requires a mix of hard and soft skills to be taught on top of the existing framework of investment professionals' knowledge.

For example, equity analysts need to be equipped to understand and analyse new and emerging sources of corporate emissions data, distinguishing the right type of metrics to use, and setting them in the broader context of corporate analysis. They need the skills to be able to interrogate business models for physical and transition climate risks, potentially drawing on a wide range of new data sources such as satellite imagery and social media. And they need to apply their critical thinking to getting under the surface of corporate disclosures in order to judge whether plans are credible.

They also need the soft skills to apply this technical knowledge to their investing, including the ability to ask tough questions of management teams, and the steadfast conviction to stick to a long term investment strategy even if their portfolios underperform. Equipping investment teams with both hard and soft climate skills will enable them to judge statements on climate exposure, providing a potential mitigant for the risk of greenwashing.

In many ways, what we are seeing is a return to an old-fashioned form of investing - one in which uncertainty poses a greater role than measurable risk. While some risks of climate change are already measurable and apparent, it is not yet clear how they will play out and how the investable universe will evolve to meet that challenge. Investment professionals will need to look beyond narrow measures to a broader context and use their judgement in the face of uncertainty.

Collaboration

Another skill that many investment professionals will need to develop is collaboration. Climate change is a systemic challenge. The investment profession has been designed to act individually rather than systematically. The search for excess long-term investment performance (alpha) must remain a competition, but the market return (beta) is likely to benefit from investment firms working together to address climate change.

Across the investment sector, we have already seen many alliances formed to tackle climate change. For example, the PRI now has close to 1,200 signatories from around the world, representing more than $70trn of AUM. Similarly, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) has more than 375 members across 23 countries, with over €51trn in AUM. These institutional relationships are hugely important, but we also need to help individual investment professionals to share their thinking and ideas about how to drive climate change.

So while there has been clear progress made in our understanding of climate investing we still have a long way to go to tackle the crisis. For the investment management industry, the questions are no longer ‘if' or ‘why' but ‘how' and ‘by when'. The transition is a reality and those who do not adapt risk being left behind. Now is the time to act, to retrain and rethink our community so that we come together and drive real change, before it is too late.

Lindsey Matthews is chair of CFA UK board