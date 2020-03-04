Lighthouse Group
Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer
Is the deal cheap?
Quilter buys Lighthouse Group for £42m
Quilter now has more than 3,900 advisers
Tavistock and Lighthouse join forces to create investment management service
Tavistock plans fundraising
Lighthouse Group launches Luceo Asset Management
Trio of risk-targeted funds to be run by Octopus Investments
Lighthouse and Money on Toast to launch online advice service
Listed advice firm Lighthouse Group has teamed with Money on Toast to create a 'cost-effective' focused investment advice service to be delivered online.
The Big Question: Where are the opportunities in government bond markets now?
The Big Question: Where are the opportunities in government bond markets now?
Hickey quits Lighthouse Group after shareholder revolt
David Hickey has resigned from his post as executive chairman of Lighthouse Group.