Liberal Democrats

Webb and Cable lose seats in Lib Dem rout
Webb and Cable lose seats in Lib Dem rout

Pensions minister Steve Webb and business secretary Vince Cable have lost their seats after a calamitous evening for the Liberal Democrats saw the party underperform even the most pessimistic forecasts.

Lib Dems 'mull coalition exit'
Lib Dems 'mull coalition exit'

Senior Liberal Democrats believe the party may have to "disengage" from government early to avoid a heavy defeat at the next general election in 2015, according to reports.