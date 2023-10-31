Lancaster Investment Management

Odey Asset Management to wind down business

Follows closure of subsidiaries

clock 31 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM's Geoffrey Marson and Odey Opportunity fund move to Canaccord Genuity

Several other transfers confirmed

clock 11 October 2023 • 1 min read
Link Fund Solutions rebrands Odey AM and Brook AM funds following transfer

Investment manager change

clock 04 October 2023 • 2 min read
Crispin Odey removed as person with significant control of Odey AM

Companies House filings

clock 11 September 2023 • 2 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
James Hanbury and full investment team to move from Odey AM subsidiary Brook to Lancaster IM

Binding agreement

clock 31 July 2023 • 2 min read
Odey AM subsidiary to reopen first fund since suspensions

Brook Developed Markets

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

Run by Adrian Courtenay

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
