JPMAM
JPMAM debuts fixed income multi-factor ETF in Europe
TER of 0.35%
Fidelity hires sales director from JPMAM
Reporting to Nick McDowell
JPMAM teams up with UBS Global Wealth Management to launch machine learning fund
Combines machine learning and active equity
JPMAM launches sustainable EM equity fund
Targets 'best in class' industry leaders
JPMAM hires from Amundi for fixed income strategies role
Myles Bradshaw will report into Iain Stealey
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
Fund selectors to allocate more to ETFs despite bear market liquidity fears
EMEA fund selectors to allocate 34% to ETFs in two to three years
JPMAM expands €9bn macro range with sustainable launch
Launches global macro fund
Jupiter adds flexible macro strategy to multi-asset range
Unconstrained multi-asset fund managed by Talib Sheikh
Mercantile Investment Trust manager to exit JPMAM after 37 years
Trust to be run by Lynch and Anderson
JPMAM launches pair of multi-factor ETFs
UCITS vehicles
JPMAM unveils sterling-hedged version of US treasury ETF
JPM BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond ETF launched this month
JPMAM bolsters government bond ETF range with double launch
US Treasury Bond and European Govt Bond ETFs
JPMAM adds US equity ETF to BetaBuilders suite
TER of just 0.04%
Investec hires JPM's James Elliot as head of multi-asset
Left JPMAM in March
JPMAM's multi-asset CIO and manager of the £1.5bn Global Macro Opps fund quits
Fund removed from recommended list
JPMAM nabs sustainable investing head from BlackRock
Building ESG capabilities
The Top Down: JPMAM's Karen Ward talks Brexit, volatility and why patience is the Fed's new buzzword
Round-up of January's biggest stories
JPMAM poaches UK distribution head from State Street Global Advisors
Spent seven years at SSGA
Update: Munich Re hires JPMAM's Gartside as CIO
Joined JPM in 2010
JPMAM expands ETF range with quadruple launch
Listed on the LSE
Artemis' Berens departs Investment Association board after four years
Joined in September 2014
JPMAM's Ward on how Europe is being impacted by the global trade storm
The European economy has proved a major disappointment this year. Investors started 2018 full of optimism.
JPMAM to realign US Smaller Companies fund as growth strategy
For greater clarity