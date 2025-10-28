Trust veteran Simon Crinage to retire from JPMAM after 42 years

Simon Elliott to replace him

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management’s (JPMAM) head of investment trusts, Simon Crinage, is set to retire from the firm after a 42-year career, with client director Simon Elliott set to replace him.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot