JPM
JPMAM launches first active equity ETF range
ESG built into decision making
JPMAM launches group's first multi-asset investment trust for UK market
Investing across six asset classes
JP Morgan prepares to move hundreds of jobs to Europe as hard Brexit looms
Moving staff to three cities
Winterflood's top investment trust picks for 2017
2016 model portfolio underperformed benchmark
JPM chief Dimon warns Hammond against rushed Brexit
Also linked to US treasury secretary role
FE's Gleeson: Simplifying our absolute return holdings has allowed us to plan better for risk
Become 'disillusioned' with absolute return funds
Japanese trusts top NAV performance tables in September
Latest QuotedData roundup
Board of JPM Overseas trust proposes 4% income target
To widen appeal to income starved investors
FundsNetwork expands investment trust offering
Platform launches 12 trusts
Revealed: The best and worst trusts in Q1
Winterflood's latest review
JPMAM's global equity manager Kirkman to take leave of absence
Passing fund responsibilities to Witherow and Woodhouse
Which stocks are bucking the dividend slowdown and which are best avoided?
Fund managers reveal telecoms, housebuilders and retail as some of the sectors they believe will be able to continue their strong run in 2016, alongside the trouble spots.
JPMAM confirmed as manager of £262m BlueCrest All Blue fund
BlueCrest closed fund to new investors in December
JPMAM launches liquid alternatives fund for Zummo
Available to investors from 12 January
Barclays hires former JPM banker Staley as CEO
Follows sacking of Jenkins
Which absolute return funds protected investors during turbulent August?
Only a third posted positive returns
Investors 'caught off guard' by China's shock currency devaluation
Fund managers are concerned the Chinese central bank's shock move to devalue its currency could lead to the renminbi depreciating further, sparking heightened capital flight from the region and the rest of Asia.
Ex-FCA director Clive Adamson joins J.P. Morgan Private Bank
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) former director of supervision is joining the board of J.P. Morgan's international private bank as a non-executive director.
JPM Emerging Markets trust joins rush to remove performance fees
The J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets investment trust has cut its performance fee in a move it says means its charging structure is now more attractive than peers'.
Funds to ride a post-election bank rally
Bank shares were clear winners in the days following the Conservatives' shock election win, and fund managers predict they have further to run. Investment Week lists funds positioned for a further rally in bank shares.
Managers increase cash as 'market chaos' fears grow
Investment managers across the asset class spectrum have been raising cash allocations on fears of an equity market correction and a fresh bond market ‘taper tantrum'.
JPM's Lanning cuts equity overweight for first time
JP Morgan's multi-management team has moved money out of equities as it moves from bullish to neutral on risk assets for the first time since launch.
Fund picks to navigate currency wars and central bank bombshells
Investment Quorum has unveiled a series of funds it is backing to navigate currency wars and unpredictable central bank action in 2015, said the group's CIO Peter Lowman.