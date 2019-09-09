John Husslebee

Liontrust boosts multi-asset sales team

People moves

Liontrust boosts multi-asset sales team

Carol Hyner to cover East Anglia and the Northern home counties

clock 09 September 2019 •
Liontrust's Husselbee on 'the three Rs'

Multi-asset

Liontrust's Husselbee on 'the three Rs'

Markets continue to climb the proverbial wall of worry and the S&P 500 index was back into record-setting mode in April.

clock 24 May 2019 •
The Big 10: What are fund selectors' top 10 boutiques for 2019?

Funds

The Big 10: What are fund selectors' top 10 boutiques for 2019?

New IW series

clock 31 January 2019 •
Husselbee: Let's change the performance conversation

Funds

Husselbee: Let's change the performance conversation

'Recalibrate expectations'

clock 18 September 2018 •
Trustpilot